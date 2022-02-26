Doak Campbell Stadium vote could delay other economic projects

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With the passing of the $27 million of Blueprint funding for Doak Campbell Stadium Tuesday, some economic development projects may be on hold.

One of the projects that might be in jeopardy? The proposed FSU Convention Center that would be located right next to the Tucker Civic Center in what would be called the Arena District.

"As far as what has been voted on at our board it's still alive, I was opposed to the project back then, I'm not sure if we'll have enough money to actually do one at this point though," said Matlow who voted against the convention center..

Although not dead through any voting, Matlow said that 23% of their budget economic development has been spent on Doak Stadium upgrades. Now there may not be enough money for several years to fund the convention center.

The Center would have included a restaurant, hotel, and other attractive features, according to a March 2020 Blueprint Agenda Item.

Business owner Mike Goldstein of Capital City Pedicabs, who was against Doak funding, but was for the convention center that could have an economic output of $8 million to $154 million dollars, said he's disappointed the center might now not happen.

"That could bring people to Tallahassee to help the economy year-round with conventions and conferences that would help with the turnbull center and the civic center," said Goldstein.

Commissioner Matlow said Thursday's Doak vote may have also delayed other economic opportunities within the city and county.

"The things that are in our strategic plan, you know investing in our targeted industries, creating more job opportunities, having a leveraging fund to recruit businesses, our capacity to do that has been greatly reduced," said Matlow.