Doak Campbell Stadium name change not happening anytime soon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A push to change the name of Doak Campbell stadium will not move forward. The decision was made during Wednesday’s final Florida State University Anti-Racism Task Force meeting. The meeting ended with the group deciding against sending a name change request to President Thrasher.

Some members of the task force and subcommittee were unhappy with the rejection to recommend the name removal. Cortez Brown, a member of the Historical Legacy Subcommittee, said on the virtual meeting "it seems like we had an agreement at our last meeting and now we switched it to a different objective."

One member also interjected and added, "this is Miles F. and I would like to go on public record to reflect those same sentiments, this has been an extremely frustrating process and a lot of doublespeak and expectations continue to change."

The Task Force did, however, approve the recommendation to add a high-profile acknowledgment of black and underrepresented minority student-athletes at the stadium.

The university and athletic department will engage several groups to collaborate on this acknowledgment. In the coming weeks, the university president will make the final decision on whether an addition will happen.