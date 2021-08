STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Doctor's Memorial Hospital's Steinhatchee Clinic will be closed on Aug. 9 due to flooding and road conditions, according to the hospital on Facebook Friday.

The staff will be reporting to the DMH Plaza and will be calling scheduled patients first thing Monday morning, the hospital said.

They added that it will be a day-to-day situation based on road conditions and that updates are to come.