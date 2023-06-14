DJ Demp receives grant for his youth foundation

DJ Demp, a celebrity DJ, received a $1,000 grant from the Walmart Foundation toward his foundation.

The foundation promotes the importance of music and art appreciation as effective tools for expressing creativity and building self-esteem.

Demp has spent the majority of his life in Tallahassee and said the work of the foundation is nothing new for him.

"What my foundation does I've been doing personally as DJ Demp for, forever, over 26 years," said Demp. "Even before I started Demp, I was always giving back and doing stuff for the kids because I know the kids are the future."

Demp said the money will go toward funding the anti-bullying rally during the 27th annual Demp Week. He also plans to match whatever funds are raised out of his own pocket.

