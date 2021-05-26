DJ Demp and Anchor Recovery Foundation set to open Sober Living Recovery House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Coming together to help people struggling with addiction and sobriety in the Big Bend.

Anchor Recovery Foundation and DJ Demp have partnered to bring their "Sober Living House" to Tallahassee.

The house has six rooms and will be transitional housing for people recovering.

It will allow people in their recovery program to receive treatment at the main Tallahassee facility and live in a positive environment to prevent further abuse.

DJ Demp announced plans for the home at Demp Week in January.

He says there is a major need for help for recovering addicts in Tallahassee.

"It's an overwhelming need for it in the community. So many people struggle with addiction from any kind of addiction so it's something that's needed," said DJ Demp.

They plan to officially open on June 1.