Diver teams searching for missing boater on Suwannee River

SOURCE: MGN Online
Missing Boater Search
Posted at 3:26 PM, May 05, 2021
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Diver teams are currently looking for a missing man in the Suwannee River after a boating accident Tuesday night.

According to officials, three men went out on a boat around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, heading south downriver from Branford when they lost control and hit a tree.

The Florida Wildlife Commission, who is helping investigate the crash, has identified the missing boater as 59-year-old Andor Dora from O'Brien, Fla.

Officials say the right side of the boat for an unknown reason began to dip down and the motor began to rev up and when the boat dipped again, the driver of the boat was ejected.

The boat then hit trees along the west bank and ejected both passengers into the water and they later swam to safety.

The diver teams are from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Game Commission.

