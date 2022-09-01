Displaced Florida A&M student residents of Palmetto Phase III apartments to return Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Almost 300 FAMU students will have to wait a bit-longer to move back into their on-campus apartments.

Students living at the Palmetto Phase III apartments were relocated to hotels Friday following an influx of pest complaints.

The Office of University Housing says pest control crews completed treating all the apartments on Saturday.

Students were supposed to be able to return Thursday, Sept. 1, but Wednesday, Director of Housing Jennifer Wilder went on a walk through of the apartments, and says more minor issues were discovered.

Now, students will have to wait an additional 24 hours to move back on Friday, Sept. 2 at 1 p.m.

"This is not the experience we wanted any of our students to have but we are trying to manage it as best we can and hopefully this is the last time that we have to do this," Wilder said.

Students at phase III can drop off belongings Thursday at 5 p.m., but cannot stay overnight.

Wilder says the other 128 students that were relocated from Polking-horne Village West last week due to water damage should be able to move back on Saturday.

Students in both housing complexes who need help moving back from their hotel can fill out a form with the Office of University Housing.