Disney World fireworks to return in July

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTXL) — Fireworks are coming back to Disney World, just in time for the 4th of July.

The news was announced on the Disney Parks Blog on Tuesday.

"A Disney tradition since 1957, fireworks shows are what Walt Disney called the perfect 'kiss goodnight' at the close of a magical day, and this summer the skies above Disney theme parks will sparkle with color once more. Beginning in July, just in time for the nation’s Independence Day celebrations, our incredibly popular nighttime fireworks spectaculars are returning to Disney parks!"

The famous displays were stopped, along with parades, when the parks reopened in May 2020.

The firework news comes as Disney's latest face mask policy takes effect. Starting today, full-vaccinated guests no longer have to wear face masks. The exceptions are on buses, monorails and the Disney Skyliner, where everyone is still required to wear a face covering.