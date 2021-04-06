Disney guests can remove masks for outdoor photos starting April 8

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Walt Disney World is making a slight change to its COVID-19 face-covering rules.

Starting Thursday, guests can remove their masks while taking outdoor photos. According to Disney's website, you must be stationary and maintain appropriate social distancing while you take the picture.

Disney requires masks for all guests two and up. Previously the park said guests could only remove masks while dining or swimming.

All face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) must:



Be made with at least 2 layers of breathable material

Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the Guest to remain hands-free

