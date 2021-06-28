Watch
Disney delays test cruise over 'inconsistent' virus results

Marta Lavandier/AP
The Celebrity Edge is moored at Port Everglades, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Celebrity Edge is the first cruise ship to leave a U.S. port since the coronavirus pandemic brought the industry to a 15-month standstill. The seven-night cruise will have 40 percent capacity and with virtually all passengers vaccinated against COVID-19.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Posted at 2:13 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 14:15:09-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Disney Cruise Line is postponing its first test cruise since the pandemic brought the cruise industry to a standstill after a handful of participants had inconsistent test results for COVID-19.

The Disney Dream had been scheduled to set sail Tuesday from Port Canaveral, Florida, with 300 employees who had volunteered for the “simulation” cruise. But the trip was postponed indefinitely because a small number of employees had inconsistent results for COVID-19.

The federal government is starting to allow cruises to sail again, but only if nearly all passengers and crew are vaccinated.

