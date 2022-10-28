Disney announces $1 million grant for Disney Storytellers at FAMU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Walt Disney Company announced a $1 million grant to Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) School of Journalism & Graphic Communication (SJGC), over the next five years, for the establishment of the Disney Storytellers Fund at FAMU.

The grant is part of the Disney Future Storytellers program, an initiative aimed to increase access to careers in storytelling and innovation for individuals from historically underrepresented or marginalized communities. Over the course of five years, the donation to SJGC will provide the selected students with tuition and housing scholarships, a stipend, specialized programming, mentoring, leadership development and more.

“Across Disney’s iconic brands, we are committed to increasing representation, inclusive storytelling and opportunity,” said Jennifer Cohen, executive vice president, Corporate Social Responsibility, The Walt Disney Company. “The Disney Storytellers Fund at Florida A&M University’s School of Journalism and Communication will help empower the next generation of Black journalists, news and media executives while also building on the rich legacy of creativity and innovation that the University has cultivated for decades.”

The announcement was made by ABC News President and FAMU alumna Kim Godwin on behalf of Disney during the University’s Homecoming Convocation. Established in 1982, FAMU’s School of Journalism & Graphic Communication’s (SJGC) is celebrating its 40th anniversary throughout the year.

“Florida A&M University changed my life. I first set foot on campus as a shy 16-year-old girl, but graduated as a confident journalist prepared to tackle the biggest news stories,” said Godwin. “FAMU gave me the tools I needed to get to where I am today, and I am truly grateful. I hope that this donation from The Walt Disney Company will allow the next generation of bold, straightforward journalists to uncover their potential and achieve their dreams too.”