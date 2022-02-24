Watch
Discussions on Blueprint funding for Doak Campbell Stadium underway

Posted at 5:28 PM, Feb 24, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency meeting that will decide whether or not Doak Campbell Stadium will receive $20 million in funding is currently underway.

The Doak Campbell Stadium topic has been a hot button issue in the community during the weeks leading up to this meeting.

Thirty-seven people addressed the board with their opinions as to whether or not the money should be given.

In 2014, Leon County voters re-approved a penny sales tax for the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency that's made up of Tallahassee City, and Leon County Commissioners. One cent on every dollar spent in Leon County helps fund Blueprint projects.

ABC 27 first reported on the $20 million consideration for Doak Campbell Stadium in May 2021.

Funding for the project will come in at around $127 million. $100 million will come from Seminole Boosters, $20 million from Blueprint and nearly $7 million will be interest on the $20 million dollars the agency will have to borrow as it continues to collect on tax dollars.

In the past Blueprint has funded projects for sports tourism, giving money to Tallahassee colleges like Tallahassee Community College and FAMU.

