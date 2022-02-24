Discussions on Blueprint funding for Doak Campbell Stadium underway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency meeting that will decide whether or not Doak Campbell Stadium will receive $20 million in funding is currently underway.

The Doak Campbell Stadium topic has been a hot button issue in the community during the weeks leading up to this meeting.

Thirty-seven people addressed the board with their opinions as to whether or not the money should be given.

Welch says if current plan (including $20 million for Doak) goes through, his concern is "do we have enough gas in the tank to get us down the road?" Talking about money for future projects. — Channing Frampton (@Channing_TV) February 24, 2022

Mutaqee Akbar, President of the NAACP Tallahassee Chapter told me today that even if commissioners vote to approve funding for Doak Campbell Stadium upgrades, there have been some positives that have come out of this process @abc27 pic.twitter.com/qpms5OJvWa — Micah Cho (@MicahChoTV) February 24, 2022

In 2014, Leon County voters re-approved a penny sales tax for the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency that's made up of Tallahassee City, and Leon County Commissioners. One cent on every dollar spent in Leon County helps fund Blueprint projects.

ABC 27 first reported on the $20 million consideration for Doak Campbell Stadium in May 2021.

Funding for the project will come in at around $127 million. $100 million will come from Seminole Boosters, $20 million from Blueprint and nearly $7 million will be interest on the $20 million dollars the agency will have to borrow as it continues to collect on tax dollars.

In the past Blueprint has funded projects for sports tourism, giving money to Tallahassee colleges like Tallahassee Community College and FAMU.

