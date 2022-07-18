TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "Instead of these being statistics these are actual people who are loved by other people. They may be struggling with addiction or anything like that," says Jennifer Travieso.

Jennifer Travieso has worked with people suffering with substance abuse for 17 years and wants the public to stay aware and educated on the severity of the fentanyl overdose epidemic.

Travieso is the director of Disc Village facilities. They are upping their response by providing Narcan kits to the public. Disc Village has been around for 50 years and in all eight counties in the Big Bend. They provide prevention, treatment, and recovery services for those struggling with addiction.

"You know we're here to help people and we want to see positive outcomes. There was quite a number of overdoses that ended up being fatal and that's always something that hits home," says Jeremy Nurse.

Jeremy Vice is a nurse at Disc Village and says fenatnyl has become a large problem and that Narcan is a big help. The Narcan kits have two bottles of Narcan nasal spray, instructions, and a list of signs of overdoses. Vice has been in the nursing field for 15 years has an idea on where the Narcan kits can be placed to reach as many people as possible.

"I think it would be great to make them accessible in community centers around the Big Bend area. Especially available for youth and things like that where they can get it," says Vice.