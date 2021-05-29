Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — Between Friday May 28th and Sunday June 6th, Floridians are expected to save as much as $10.5 million on storm supplies during the state's Distaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

The incentive to stock up began in 2014 as a seven-day savings event.

In anticipation of an active season, this year's holiday has been extended to 10 days so everyone can fit storm prep into their schedule.

"I think if you're able to you should take advantage of that," says Edward Clark.

Clark moved to Tallahassee from Miami, and says he's survived a host of hurricanes that have taught him to stay storm ready.

"So I keep a hurricane kit of sorts available which includes batteries, flashlights, can goods that are easy to open without a can opener," Clark says.

You can purchase all of those things tax free for the next week, as long as you stay within the state-set spending limits, capping costs for things like generators at $1,000, and coolers at $60.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Operations manager Nathan Crews shares one thing people don't think to buy ahead of time that becomes a big ask in the wake of a storm.

"Tarps," says Crews. "Do we sell tarps? We do sell tarps. Being stocked up on tarps can also be a huge help especially if something happens to your roof, or you need to cover something outdoors, or you want to cover something indoors just in case something happens."

Even if the seas and skies are kind this Hurricane season, it's still a great idea to get supplies when they're most affordable.

"Cause it's not just hurricanes and stuff," says Glenn Sneddon, who lives in Tallahassee. "You never know when a tornado is going to come through in the spring and knock out your power."

The Florida Division of Emergency Management recommends that all Floridians have a disaster kit with enough supplies for at least seven days.