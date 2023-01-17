Watch Now
Disabled flag football league forming in Tallahassee

Posted at 7:43 PM, Jan 16, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A legally blind man is working to get a flag football league started that accommodates people with disabilities. David Bailey love sports and football. He created a similar league in Daytona, and now he wants to do the same in Tallahassee.

He hopes by starting this league, it will give people with disabilities a space where they can build friendships and feel comfortable. Also he wants people involved to feel like they're apart of something bigger than themselves.

"You know I could put on a Florida State jersey and feel like a Florida State player for a little while and just lose myself out of reality. That's what this is all about," Bailey said. "We want everyone to come out if they've got a dream, or something they just want to do, to get away from life for awhile."

If you'd like to join the league or make a donation to help with the cost of supplies, you can contact David Bailey on Facebook. He's hoping to have the league up and running by February 4th.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

