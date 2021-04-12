DIPLO headlines at Potbelly's

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — And as more vaccines become available, more live shows are starting to pop up around Tallahassee.

DIPLO took the stage at Potbelly's off of College Ave Sunday night.

Masks were required and social distancing was encouraged during the concert to help keep everyone safe.

Potbelly's said they're happy live events are starting to become more common in town, after so much uncertainty earlier this year.

"During the pandemic, things got so bad for being closed for so long, and the financial responsibilities for being closed for so long, a lot of people, especially venue owners and management and live music venues around the nation definitely had those moments where they questioned whether this would be something that would be possible," said Albert Hansen, director of operations for Potbelly's.