TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Dinosaur Adventure is set to host an event at North Florida Fair this weekend, allowing the community to get up close and personal with dinosaurs.

The event will be held Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5 at the North Florida Fairgrounds, located at 441 Paul Russell Rd in Tallahassee.

The event is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

To purchase tickets, visit dinosauradventures.com/events.