Dewar Elementary employee arrested for medication theft

VALDOSTA, Ga. — The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office has arrested 33-year-old Shandel Davies in connection with the theft of medication from Dewar Elementary School.

According to a LCSO report, the Lowndes County Board of Education filed a report about the possible theft of medication from the nursing office after school officials conducted an internal inventory.

"LCS has strict medication policies for medicine to be inventoried when turned into the school health clinic. LCS also uses an electronic health record system as the medication is dispensed. With this system, LCS officials could determine the number of pills missing. With the quick work of administration, video footage was located, which led to a prime suspect," stated a representative for the school system.

Evidence identified Davies, an employee of Dewar Elementary, as the offender and she was arrested without incident. Her current charges are six counts of burglary in the second degree and five counts of illegal possession of a schedule II drug.

“LCS and LCSO have a long-standing relationship of cooperation as both entities are invested in protecting children and the community we serve. Though we are extremely saddened this occurred, we are thankful for the expeditious response of LCSO and our ability to protect our students," Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Sandra Wilcher said.