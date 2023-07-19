Development booms in Northeast Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — New businesses are opening up in numbers in Northeast Tallahassee.

As more people move to this area, entrepreneurs are working attract even more customers to this end of town.

Jeri Madden owns and operates this popular new spot in Market Plaza.

Her position is owner and operator, but she has another role as well.

"The CLO. Chief Love Officer," Madden said.

She opened her second location of Jeri's cafe earlier this summer.

"It was important to me because I did want to be more centrally located," Madden said. "I could capture the down town, the midtown, and then also the Northside area too because Tallahassee is kinda separated by I-10."

Madden is not the only one with this thought.

Just south of I-10, an Italian chain, Fazoli's, is in the works.

It's making a comeback after the former restaurant closed in Tallahassee years ago.

Up toward Bradfordville, a new self-storage facility and a pet resort and spa called BARK are being built.

County planner Artie White said the new commercial development couples with the rise in population in the area.

"I think this is really good in terms of the way we are growing in the community," White said. "It puts an emphasis on the ability to walk and bike to things and not rely on their car as your primary mode of transportation."

That rise in population is keeping Madden busy.

"I am blown away by the Northeast Side and just everybody saying 'Oh my goodness, we're just so excited for you to be over here,'" Madden said.

She said the atmosphere she has created also has contributed to the popularity.

"I think people feel really good coming into my place, which is what I want." Madden said. "That love on a plate and just feeling love all around and you know everyone just coming in and feeling the love because we need a lot more of it these days."

If you're ever curious about the development in your area, you can go to the Leon County Property Appraiser's website and look at the OEV's map that shows major development happening in your neighborhood.