DEVELOPING: Two people taken to TMH after hitting tree on I-10 in Gadsden County, roadblocks in place

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — UPDATE:

3:30 p.m.: FHP now says only the outside lanes, both EB and WB, are blocked; inside lanes in both directions are open.

Original:

Two people are in critical condition after hitting a tree on I-10 Saturday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol says it happened around 1:45 p.m. near the Chattahoochee exit, causing both sides of the road to be impacted. They say both the driver and the passenger were taken to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare for critical injuries.

It's not known what led up to the crash, as the investigation has just begun.

FHP says both EB lanes are blocked and that the fast lane on the WB side is also blocked; the WB slow lane is open.

This is a developing story.

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