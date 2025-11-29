DEVELOPING NOW: Homes evacuated, road closures amid active fire in Wakulla County

WAKULLA, FL — Fire crews are actively working a forest fire in Wakulla County.

According to the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office, the first call came in around 1 pm Saturday. Both Driftwood and River Road have been closed and evacuated since.

Officials are asking neighbors to avoid Surf Road from Pelican Way to Highway 98.

It is unknown how many units are working to contain the fire or what percentage of the fire is contained.

The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC 27 that no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. We will share updates as we get them.

