UPDATE: One injured following small plane crash near Cascade Lake north of Tallahassee International Airport

TALLAHASSEE, FL — We're learning more information about a small plane crash in Tallahassee Wednesday.

In a press release from the Tallahassee Fire Department, they say a small aircraft crash-landed near Cascade Lake, north of Tallahassee International Airport, Wednesday morning, injuring one person.

The report states TFD responded to the Alert III aircraft emergency at just before Noon. They say Airport Rescue and Firefighting crews and TFD Station 4 personnel arrived to find a downed aircraft with one occupant.

TFD says firefighters treated the patient, who was taken by Leon County EMS for further evaluation. TFD Hazmat personnel initiated fuel containment operations after identifying fuel leaking onto the aircraft's wings. A search of the aircraft confirmed no additional occupants were inside.

The Tallahassee Police Department, Leon County Sheriff's Office, Leon County EMS, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection are assisting at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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