DEVELOPING: Chiles High head girls basketball coach arrested by FDLE Wednesday, per letter sent to parents

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Chiles High School head girls basketball coach, Troy Hartmann, was arrested Wednesday night by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. That's according to a letter sent to parents by Principal Joseph L. Burgess.

It states he's been "permanently relieved of his duties as coach of the team." The letter states that no Chiles or LCS students were involved in the matter.

Principal Burgess says the administration met with the student-athletes Thursday morning and notified parents regarding the situation, including the promotion of Coach Michael Quiggins as the interim head coach.

We reached out to FDLE to gather more information regarding the arrest. We're waiting to hear back.

