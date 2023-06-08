Developers propose 215-unit student housing complex to the city

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "Will it be affordable for our FAMU students," said Dr. William Hudson Jr., VP of Student Affairs.

The demand for more student housing for FAMU students is no secret. It was just this past semester when over 800 students were put on a waiting list to receive on-campus housing.

Moore Bass and Consulting is proposing to the City of Tallahassee a 215-unit student housing complex. This 4.81 acres is located at 464 FAMU Way and sitting between Florida State University and Florida A&M University.

Though VP of Student Affairs Dr. William Hudson Jr. isn't sure location is the issue.

"The affordability is the biggest issue for our students. Our students come from low socioeconomic backgrounds as well as there are students who have financial responsibilities that they need to take care," said Hudson.

During the meeting with the City, Developers didn't mention what the cost would be per unit.

Remaining tight lipped, Moore Bass Consulting chose not to give information.

Area businesses say proposed or not, the idea of a housing complex means business for them.

"I think it will be a great addition," said Tawana Pompey, Halisi Africa.

Tawana Pomprey server at Halisi Africa says a large portion of their customers are college students.

Clean Eatz owner Samuel Poppell tells me that he sees no downfall from having a student housing complex so close by either. Instead, he says there's a real need for more student housing and thinks the more dwellings the better.

"We love it. More people and more people to help support the community," said Poppell.