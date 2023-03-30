Developers apply to build several more apartments in College Town area

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — New developments could replace some businesses and empty land in the College Town area with more apartments potentially coming to the area.

17 developers have put in applications for projects in the area south of Jefferson Street and north of FAMU Way.

Seven of those are still in the pre-approval process.

This booming development making some business owners and residents concerned.

"When we erase our historic buildings, we lose our physical link to the past," said longtime resident Max Epstein. "This is a way for people to see and connect with their history, even with their relatives. And when we lost that link, we lose our as a society."

A rich history and charm is what kept Max Epstein in Tallahassee after he graduated from Florida State University in the mid-2000s.

But he said recent developments have taken some of that away.

The changing landscape is not completely new to people living in the area.

The Railroad Square Arts District is known for it's historical warehouses that are homes to many businesses in the area.

One possible new development on the horizon for the arts district is a senior living apartment complex.

It is still undergoing the pre-approval process.

In a statement, management with Railroad Square said development could "...provide a 'built-in' clientele for the artists and creative entrepreneurs who need a regular flow of patrons for their businesses to be successful."

Something that Douglas Ramos, owner of Picked Vintage Goods said his business that is located underneath a student apartment complex has benefited from.



While business has been good, he understands the desire to make sure this part of town doesn't lose parts of its history.

"I'm all for the preservation of old buildings and historic spaces, so I think we have to be critical of getting rid of those spaces," Ramos said. "But at the same time, development is good for the community."

Epstein agrees and said that development can be done in ways to preserve the rich history of the capitol city, like it has in other areas.

"The buildings that go up next to these historic areas actually look, are required to look like the neighborhood did years ago," Epstein said. "But this requires actually protecting these places in advance."

It could take months for these projects to move forward past the pre-approval process.

