DeSantis signs 'alcohol to-go drinks' bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis signed off on the legislation making it legal for restaurants with liquor licenses to sell sealed wine, beer, or liquor-based cocktails to-go. With the governor's signature, go into effect July 1.

It's something business owners across the city are hopeful for as they look at every option to help their restaurants survive.

"It was a big help from the beginning," said El Jalisco Mexican Restaurant Owner Victor Carranza. He said the ability to sell margaritas as takeout raised sales up to thirty percent during the pandemic.

With their meals, people would get gallons of margaritas and just margaritas period," said Carranza.

Florida Restaurant and Lodging Senior Vice President Geoff Leubkemann said he supports the move, seeing how businesses have adapted to it to keep their businesses open.

"It was a difference-maker. Many of our operations went down to existing on skeleton crews. This was one channel that was absolutely essential to survival," said Leubkemann.

