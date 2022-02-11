DeSantis says he will not sign legislation that has 'unconstitutional gerrymander'

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — During a press conference in Jackson County on Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis said that he would not pass legislation regarding congressional districts that he felt had an "unconstitutional gerrymander" in it.

After announcing grant money for communities in the Big Bend, Gov. DeSantis made mention of the Florida Supreme Court ruling that came down Thursday, in which they declined to give an advisory opinion on if Florida's Fifth Congressional District was unconstitutional or not.

Gov. DeSantis said at the press conference that the Court's decision does not affect his position on the issue.

"We will not be signing any congressional map that has an unconstitutional gerrymander in it," Gov. DeSantis said. "That is going to be the position that we stick to. Take that to the bank."

The House and Senate have considered maps that largely left Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson’s district intact, but DeSantis is pushing a map that would make his district lean Republican.

This story contains information from the Associated Press.