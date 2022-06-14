DeSantis orders flags at half-staff at state capitol, Leon County to honor TPD officer Fariello

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis directed the United States and State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff Wednesday in honor of fallen Tallahassee Police Department officer Christopher Fariello.

The governor made the announcement Tuesday evening.

“To honor the memory of Officer Christopher Fariello and his service to our state, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol, Tallahassee Police Department, Leon County Courthouse, and the City Hall in Tallahassee, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on June 15, 2022,” a memorandum sent by DeSantis to members of the city of Tallahassee government said Tuesday.

A presession and memorial for Fariello will be held Wednesday.

The presession begins at 9:20 a.m. at Governor's Square Mall, while the memorial will be held at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at 11 a.m.

Fariello died June 8 when a fleeing suspect collided with Fariello’s police vehicle.

Fariello, age 34, was a 2012 graduate of Florida State University and began his law enforcement career with the Wilton Manors Police Department.

He joined the Tallahassee Police Department more than four years ago.