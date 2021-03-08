DeSantis lowers COVID vaccine age eligibility to 60+

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida will lower the age requirement for coronavirus vaccine access to ages 60 and older beginning March 15.

The announcement came during a press conference Monday afternoon from the Florida State Capitol.

DeSantis said demand for the vaccine among seniors 65+ is declining, saying “we think we’ve reached critical mass on the senior population.”

The governor says more than 56 percent of the state’s senior population has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, and 2.6 million seniors across Florida have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

