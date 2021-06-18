DeSantis honors 3 fallen Florida lawmen with road namings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis Friday honored three fallen Florida lawmen for their heroism and giving their lives on duty.

DeSantis signed a bill into law that designates portions of the state's roadways in honor of the three men.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Magli died earlier this year while trying to apprehend a drunken driver.

Hillsborough sheriff's Sgt. Brian LaVigne was one shift from retirement when a fleeing suspect crashed into his cruiser.

Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen sacrificed his life by using his patrol SUV to shield other motorists from an incoming vehicle driving the wrong way.

Earlier in the day, the governor also signed a bill that would allow ambulances to transport injured law enforcement animals.