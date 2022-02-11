DeSantis awards $91 million to Big Bend communities to protect against future storms

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced Friday more than $91 million in funding to communities in the Big Bend for infrastructure projects to protect against future storms.

“I’ve said from the beginning that recovery from Hurricane Michael would be a long-term process,” said Gov. DeSantis. “Michael has forever left a mark on Panhandle communities, but through the funding provided today, we can ensure these communities are stronger and better equipped for the future.”

The money comes from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida Mitigation General Infrastructure Program.

“Following a natural disaster, it is vitally important to support recovery efforts that promote the long-term resilience of our great state,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle.

Communities receiving awards are: