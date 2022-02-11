DeSantis awards $91 million to Big Bend communities to protect against future storms

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced Friday more than $91 million in funding to communities in the Big Bend for infrastructure projects to protect against future storms.
“I’ve said from the beginning that recovery from Hurricane Michael would be a long-term process,” said Gov. DeSantis. “Michael has forever left a mark on Panhandle communities, but through the funding provided today, we can ensure these communities are stronger and better equipped for the future.”
The money comes from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida Mitigation General Infrastructure Program.
“Following a natural disaster, it is vitally important to support recovery efforts that promote the long-term resilience of our great state,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle.
Communities receiving awards are:
- Town of Alford ($13,879,500)- to construct a city-wide septic to sewer remodel.
- City of Marianna ($11,195,475)- to rehabilitate the City’s stormwater drainage system.
- City of Marianna ($7,191,760)- to replace approximately 24,150 linear feet of needed potable water main pipes.
- City of Blountstown ($9,933,954)- to repair damage to the City’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.
- City of Wewahitchka ($8,500,000) - to conduct city-wide wastewater system repairs.
- Town of Grand Ridge ($7,508,451)- to install emergency generators and SCADA communications systems to the Town’s lift stations.
- Town of Grand Ridge ($1,017,050)- to replace the emergency generators at two potable water wells and install a SCADA communications system to the Potable Water System.
- City of Bristol ($6,869,018)- to make wastewater and stormwater improvements.
- City of Graceville ($6,347,700)- to support sanitary sewer system hardening and resiliency.
- City of Graceville ($2,431,500)- to support Graceville Fire Rescue Station relocation and reconstruction.
- Town of Sneads ($3,629,750)- to make restoration improvements and repairs throughout the Town’s wastewater treatment and transmission systems.
- Town of Sneads ($1,907,925)- to support critical transportation and drainage infrastructure restoration project.
- Town of Malone ($3,041,300)- to construct city-wide stormwater improvements.
- Town of Campbellton ($2,998,625)- to rehabilitate the City’s stormwater drainage system.
- Town of Vernon ($1,674,622)- to install emergency generators and communications systems to the City’s lift stations.
- City of Jacob City ($1,412,073)- to upgrade drainage ditches city-wide and pave two eroded roadways.
- City of Gretna ($750,000)- to replace the City’s Ground Storage Tank.
- Town of Wausau ($407,542)- to replace the stormwater drainage culvert system and restore the damaged and undermined pavement and road base on 2nd Avenue.
- Town of Wausau ($330,110)- to support potable water system hardening and resiliency.