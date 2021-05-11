Gov. DeSantis announces school choice expansion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday is making an education announcement during a stop in South Florida.

The governor is holding a news conference at St. John the Apostle Catholic School in Hialeah.

DeSantis is signing HB 7045, which repeals the Gardiner and McKay Scholarship Programs for special needs students, and transition those children into the Family Empowerment Scholarship Program.

The bill also allows more children from low-income families to be eligible for K-12 private school "vouchers," also known as scholarships.

To be eligible, a family's household income level must not exceed 375 percent of the federal poverty level or about $100,000 for a family of four.

However, public school officials have criticized the measure, saying the bill siphons taxpayer money away from public schools and allows students to attend private schools for free using taxpayer money.

Joining the governor at Tuesday's news conference were Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez and Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.

School choice vouchers allow students to attend private schools for free with tuition coming from taxes.

While the vouchers can allow low-income students to attend schools their families couldn’t otherwise afford, critics say they siphon money from public schools.

Public schools are largely funded on a per-pupil basis from government funds; each student who does not enroll in public schools deals a blow to their bottom lines.