DeSantis announces lawsuit against CDC's public transit mask mandate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Tuesday afternoon that Florida would be leading 20 states in an action against mask mandates on public transportation.

“Florida has led the nation in standing up to misguided federal government policies and fighting back against heavy-handed mandates that have no scientific backing,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “If politicians and celebrities can attend the Super Bowl unmasked, every U.S. citizen should have the right to fly unmasked. It is well past time to get rid of this unnecessary mandate and get back to normal life.”

The current CDC order was set to end on March 18 but was extended through April 18 by the Biden administration.

“President Biden’s shortsighted, heavy-handed and unlawful travel policies are frustrating travelers and causing chaos on public transportation,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody. “It’s long past time to alleviate some of the pressure on travelers and those working in the travel industry by immediately ending Biden’s unlawful public transportation mandates. I’m proud to stand with Governor DeSantis and to lead my fellow Attorneys General in this multistate action to end the forced masking of travelers in the U.S.”

The states joining Florida in the complaint are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The full complaint can be found here.