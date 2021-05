TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that the state is giving $1,000 bonuses to every police officer, firefighter, EMT and paramedic in Florida.

The governor made the announcement during a press conference at the Satellite Beach Police Department in Brevard County.



DeSantis will hold a second news conference in Hillsborough County at the Temple Terrace Fire Department at 1:30 p.m.

He will be joined by the state's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.