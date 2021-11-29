Deputy helps football fan up Doak Stadium stairs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Reserve Deputy Chris Hall of the Leon County Sheriff's Office giving a helping hand to a young football fan named Stella at Florida State University's football game against Miami.

"She just couldn't take that next step so I asked again, if she'll let me carry her, so she asked her would you let him carry you, and she just reached out for me, so I picked her up, and off we went," said Hall.

Stella, who has a little trouble walking, was carried up 29 rows of seats after Deputy Hall noticed she was having a hard time.

Earlier this year, walking up any types of stairs would've been difficult for Deputy Hall as well.

"I was diagnosed with throat cancer back in January," said Hall.

Deputy Hall could hardly walk at the beginning of 2021 when he was diagnosed cancer.

"The hardest part is probably accepting help from people because I've just always been a do everything yourself kind of guy," said Sherry Hall.

While Deputy Hall was fighting for his life at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare receiving two surgeries and 34 radiation therapy treatments, his wife, sherry, was diagnosed with breast cancer in May.

Deputy Hall's full-time job, when he isn't serving and protecting the people of Leon County, he's helping treat cancer patients as a radiation therapist at TMH. Working at the same hospital, Sherry treats patients as an ICU nurse. Both have seen the devastating affects cancer can have on a person.

"When you're a nurse and especially an ICU nurse, you do see the worst of the worst," said Sherry. "And when you're going into surgery, you have all kinds of thoughts running through your mind."

For Sherry, seeing how far her husband has come since January during his battle with cancer is remarkable.

"Grateful, blessed," said Sherry. "All glory to God. Like literally."

But for Deputy Hall, helping Stella up a flight of stairs was just part of the job.

"That's just who we should be as public servants," said Hall. "I mean we're here to help. Full-service agency. And it's in my heart. I just love helping people."