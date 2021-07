OCOEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Investigators say a teenage boy was fatally shot in central Florida.

Deputies responded to a call about a shooting around 4:40 a.m. Monday.

They found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound.

The deputies tried to render aid, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene in Ocoee, which is near Orlando.

No additional details were released.