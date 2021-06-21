Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Deputies: 1 killed, several shot at Father's Day event

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
shooting
shooting
Posted at 10:02 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 10:02:12-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sheriff's officials say one person was killed and several others were wounded during a shooting at an annual Father’s Day event in central Florida.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday at Royal Park in Wildwood. Sumter County Sheriff’s officials said a suspect is in custody.

No additional details were available early Monday. T

he names of those wounded in the shooting were not released, and their conditions were not available.

Wildwood is northwest of Orlando, near the intersection of Interstate 75 and Florida’s Turnpike.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project