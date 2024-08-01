Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Department of Education reveals Jefferson County K-12 earns a "B" for the 2023-2024 school year

On Tuesday, the Department of Education released the school's grade after they were previously categorized as an "I" or incomplete.
Posted
and last updated
  • DOE released that Jefferson County K-12 has earned a school grade of a "B".
  • The marks the school's second consecutive year of increasing by a letter grade.
  • Watch the video to hear from Jefferson County's Superintendent about what this means for students and staff ahead of the school year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Restoring the roar in our Jefferson County neighborhood.

On Tuesday, the Department of Education announced that Jefferson County's K-12 School's grade was a "B".

This news comes after years of turmoil dealing with the academic performance of the school.

The K-12 school was originally taken over by the state back in 2017, with hopes of turning things around within 5 years.

Fast-forward to the 2022-2023 school year, Jefferson was handed back to the local community with a single condition of earning a "C"; so, they did just that.

With the school's grade increasing by a letter grade for the second year in a row Superintendent Eydie Tricquet (TRA-KAY) says the sky is the limit.

"Now they're truly seeing that we can do things and make a difference. So, it's great to finally get to a "B" I think that just ensures and solidifies that "Yes, Jefferson County is a force to be reckoned with."

Jefferson County students return to class Monday, August 12.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood