Department of Education reveals Jefferson County K-12 earns a "B" for the 2023-2024 school year

DOE released that Jefferson County K-12 has earned a school grade of a "B".

The marks the school's second consecutive year of increasing by a letter grade.

Watch the video to hear from Jefferson County's Superintendent about what this means for students and staff ahead of the school year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Restoring the roar in our Jefferson County neighborhood.

On Tuesday, the Department of Education announced that Jefferson County's K-12 School's grade was a "B".

This news comes after years of turmoil dealing with the academic performance of the school.

The K-12 school was originally taken over by the state back in 2017, with hopes of turning things around within 5 years.

Fast-forward to the 2022-2023 school year, Jefferson was handed back to the local community with a single condition of earning a "C"; so, they did just that.

With the school's grade increasing by a letter grade for the second year in a row Superintendent Eydie Tricquet (TRA-KAY) says the sky is the limit.

"Now they're truly seeing that we can do things and make a difference. So, it's great to finally get to a "B" I think that just ensures and solidifies that "Yes, Jefferson County is a force to be reckoned with."

Jefferson County students return to class Monday, August 12.