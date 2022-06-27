DEO announces nearly $48 million grant for Florida small cities

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced on Monday, June 27, that nearly $48 million in grant funding has been offered to further the community development projects in Florida's small cities.

The Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) will reportedly allow economic development, housing rehabilitation, commercial and neighborhood revitalization and other infrastructure improvements.

According to DEO Secretary Dane Eagle, DEO has awarded more than $119 million through the CDBG under Governor DeSantis' leadership to strengthen economic resiliency in communities across the state.

“I encourage all eligible local governments to apply for these funds to further economic development, including plans to enhance broadband in their communities to benefit future generations," said Eagle.

Non-entitlement units of local government that have open grants through the Neighborhood Revitalization, Commercial Revitalization and Housing Rehabilitation program areas are eligible to apply for retention activities and job creation funding in the Economic Development program area.

Electronic applications are currently being accepted for the Small Cities CDBG program. If interested, email CDBG@DEO.MyFlorida.com by 5 p.m. EST on Tuesday, July 12 to request a link to the electronic application.

Instructions and access to upload completed documents will be provided by the return email.

All completed applications must be sent in by Thursday, July 21.

For more information, please visit www.FloridaJobs.org/CDBGApplicantInfo.