Dense Fog Advisory in effect through Monday morning for Big Bend, South Georgia

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Dense Fog Advisory will go into effect from 1:00 AM until 9:00 AM Monday morning for several Big Bend and South Georgia counties. Visibility can drop down to as low as one-quarter of a mile or less. Take it slow, allow for extra time, and use low beams when hitting the road early Monday.

