Dense Fog Advisory in effect for Big Bend, South Georgia through Sunday morning

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the majority of South Georgia and the Big Bend through Sunday morning. Visibility can drop to one-quarter of a mile or less.

Be safe and drive slow while you're out and about Saturday night and Sunday morning.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.

