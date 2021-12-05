Watch
Dense Fog Advisory in effect for Big Bend, South Georgia through Sunday morning

Posted at 9:27 PM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 21:27:09-05

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the majority of South Georgia and the Big Bend through Sunday morning. Visibility can drop to one-quarter of a mile or less.

Be safe and drive slow while you're out and about Saturday night and Sunday morning.

