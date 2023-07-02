Demonstration against new Florida laws held in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Showing resistance against new bills going into effect Saturday.
That was the goal of a demonstration across Florida Saturday, including the capital city.
At Cascades Park, organizations came together to talk about their plans to tackle the bills going into effect.
Those bills include a permitless carry firearm bill and a bill targeting illegal immigrants.
Some of the organizations that turned out to rally include Florida For All, Dream Defenders, Planned Parenthood and Equality Florida.