Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Demonstration against new Florida laws held in Tallahassee

Event staged Saturday at Cascades Park
Showing resistance against new bills going into effect Saturday. That was the goal of a demonstration across Florida Saturday, including the capital city. At Cascades Park, organizations came together to talk about their plans to tackle the bills going into effect.
Posted at 4:07 PM, Jul 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-02 16:07:35-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Showing resistance against new bills going into effect Saturday.

That was the goal of a demonstration across Florida Saturday, including the capital city.

At Cascades Park, organizations came together to talk about their plans to tackle the bills going into effect.

Those bills include a permitless carry firearm bill and a bill targeting illegal immigrants.

Some of the organizations that turned out to rally include Florida For All, Dream Defenders, Planned Parenthood and Equality Florida.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming