Demolition set to begin on I-75 Exit 2 bridge

LAKE PARK, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation announced that demolition will begin on the I-75 bridge at the Exit 2/Lake Park/Bellville Road interchange next week.

"Demolition will clear the way for the contractor to build new spans in the same spot, replacing the bridge that was built in 1961. Traffic shifted Nov. 10 to two lanes of the new overpass built adjacent to the old bridge. Staging construction in this way prevents having to close the interchange," the department stated.

Bridge removal will be done the night. According to GDOT, the plan is to start over I-75 South on Dec. 6, weather permitting, and Dec. 7 if a second night is needed. One lane will close at 7 p.m. and both lanes will close at 10 p.m. Traffic will exit the interchange, cross Bellville Road and return to I-75.

Bridge removal will continue over the northbound lanes on Dec. 8 and 9 with the same time closures applying.

"Lane closures are needed for the safety of interstate drivers. The contractor will be cutting and removing large chunks of the spans using chains and a crane. Law enforcement will be on scene to help with traffic. When the double lane closure begins deputies will be stationed at the bottom of the ramp and on Bellville Road at the top of the ramp," GDOT said.

The reconstruction of this interchange began in spring of 2020 and is scheduled to be completed Sept. 2022. This construction is expected to improve operation and accommodate any further widening of the interstate, according to the department.

The total project cost is approximately $49.3 million.