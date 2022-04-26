Delta Kappa Omega Chapter making a global impact with donation drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One local organization is making a global impact.

Right now, the local Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Chapter is collecting shoes and eyeglasses to distribute to people in need across the world.

They’re working with the Lions Club and Soles4Souls throughout the rest of the year to get as many donations as possible from the community.

LeRosa Brown is the President of the Delta Kappa Omega Chapter, and says Monday’s donation drive is the first of many to come this year.

“Delta Kappa Omega is only one Chapter and all over internationally we have over 1,000 chapters, so when you have over 1,000 chapters doing this, it will make a great impact.”

If you missed Monday’s drive, click here to connect with the Chapter and drop off your gently used eyeglasses and shoes.