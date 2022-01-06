Decatur Police searching for missing man

DECATUR, Ga. (WTXL) — The Decatur Police Department is searching for a missing man.

According to a Georgia State Patrol Mattie’s Call bulletin, Jeremiah Jones, age 33, was last seen around 2 p.m. on Wednesday at 1480 commerce Drive.

Jones, listed at 5-foot-11 in height, 146 pounds with brown eyes, and black hair was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black shoes.

The report notes Jones is bipolar, schizophrenic and currently off his medication.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or dial 911.