Decatur County Sheriff’s Office searching for person of interest in burglary case

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a male who is a person of interest in a burglary.

The sheriff’s office is searching for Lee David Burroughs, Jr., age 36, listed at 5-foot-7, 185 pounds.

According to the sheriff’s office, Burroughs is wanted for first degree burglary.

Burroughs, Jr. works as a plumber and regularly goes to the Climax, Georgia area.

The sheriff’s office notes Burroughs, Jr. may live near Lake Seminole in Seminole County, Georgia, but also has ties to central Florida.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about the whereabouts of Burroughs, Jr. To contact the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office investigator Edmond at 229-400-8020 or investigator McCoy at 229-400-8004.