Decatur County Schools goes digital due to staff shortage

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Decatur County Schools announced Friday it will shift to distance learning at all school locations due to a shortage in staff and school bus drivers beginning next week.

The district said the shift begins Monday, August 23, 2021; however, students will not be expected to log in to Google Classroom until Tuesday, Aug. 24.

The shift to distance learning is planned to last two weeks, ending September 7, 2021.