Decatur County Schools goes digital due to staff shortage

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Decatur County Schools announced Friday it will shift to distance learning at all school locations due to a shortage in staff and school bus drivers beginning next week.
The district said the shift begins Monday, August 23, 2021; however, students will not be expected to log in to Google Classroom until Tuesday, Aug. 24.
The shift to distance learning is planned to last two weeks, ending September 7, 2021.
It has been our ultimate goal to continue with in person learning. We have said all along that we would continue to operate in person as long as we had adequate staff to do so.
As of today, we have hit a point in which we are struggling to have enough staff members to effectively serve our students and operate our bus routes.
It is for that reason that effective next week all students in Decatur County will shift to distance learning for a two-week window. Students will not be expected to login to Google Classroom on Monday, but will begin logging in daily beginning Tuesday, August 24th. Their individual teachers will direct them as to their expected work and online schedule.
It is our plan to return to face to face instruction on Tuesday September 7th.
We will continue to update you with additional information as needed. At this time all extracurricular activities will continue as planned as long as staffing can be maintained.
If you have any questions do not hesitate to contact your child’s school for more information.
Sincerely,
Decatur County Schools