Decatur County community prepares to say goodbye to Captain Justin Bedwell.

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — The sound of ribbon being assembled into bows.

"We love the Bedwell's and we support first responders and their families," said Kathryn Mejia Collins.

Collins with the help of first responders and their wives showing that support.

Making bows to adorn doors and mailboxes in the community to honor Captain Justin Bedwell and his family.

"We came up with bows and the support from the community is just overwhelming. We had no idea we were going to have so many people calling ordering bows," Collins said.

The money for the bows is going to help the Bedwell family and others in the community are pitching in too.

"We're doing the shirts, the cups the coffee mugs," said Jamie Ingram.

Ingram is also using her hands to show support making shirts to be worn at Thursday's funeral and other items.

"After we got the news that he had passed away I put the end of watch date on there as well," Ingram said.

People in the community said to lose any first responder is always hard but the moment that makes it real is the final call.

But they said together they will get through it and help the Bedwell family in any way they can.

"Our sheriff's office and public safety and really all supporting agencies, they support each other and It hits everyone," said Collins.