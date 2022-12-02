De’Arius Cannon found not guilty of 2nd degree murder, guilty of other charges in shooting on W. Pensacola St.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A verdict was reached by a jury in the trial of a man accused of being involved in a mass shooting on West Pensacola Street in October.

On Friday in a Leon County courtroom, De’Arius Cannon was found not guilty of second degree murder, guilty of attempted manslaughter by act and improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon.

Cannon was detained following a shooting Oct. 29 between rival gangs from Gadsden County outside the Half Time Liquors store located at 2101 West Pensacola Street.

The incident led to the death of DeMario Murray along with eight other individual sustaining injuries.

The victims were not part of the gangs.

On Nov. 10, Cannon via his attorney made a demand for a speedy trial. The trial began Monday and deliberation by the jury began Friday.

Cannon will be sentenced at a later date.