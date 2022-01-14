Dead body found in Jackson County, 3 people face murder charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — After a dead body was found in Jackson County on Thursday evening, three people are facing murder charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

On Jan. 13 around 5 p.m., JCSO responded to reports of a body that had been found on Skyview Road in Marianna and once confirming that there was an unidentified body, deputies established three persons of interest.

Investigators then located one of the people and interviewed them. According to a JCSO release, using the interview and evidence collected up to that point, the case was determined to be a homicide.

After finding the other two persons of interest in the early hours of Jan. 14, all three people were charged in connection to the dead body.

Gabriel Dewayne Clemons, 39, of Marianna: Open count of murder

Devin Micahel Knight, 21, of Defuniak Springs: Open count of murder and tampering with evidence

Ramaryia Keys, 17, of Marianna: Accessory after the fact (Murder) and tampering with evidence

At this time, a positive identification of the victim has not been established. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone that has information pertaining to this case is urged to contact the JCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 850-482-9624. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.